Man arrested over potentially dangerous synthetic cannabis

A man has appeared in court over potentially dangerous synthetic cannabis being sold in the Taranaki region.

Synthetic cannabinoid. Source: NZ Police

Police say the 29-year-old man was arrested on Friday following a search warrant. He appeared in the New Plymouth District Court today.

It comes after two people were killed and a third hospitalised in July, the incidents linked to the synthetic cannabinoid, 4F-MDMB-BICA.

Police are making inquiries into both deaths on behalf of the Coroner who will release their findings in due course.