Man arrested over potentially dangerous synthetic cannabis

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has appeared in court over potentially dangerous synthetic cannabis being sold in the Taranaki region.

Synthetic cannabinoid. Source: NZ Police

Police say the 29-year-old man was arrested on Friday following a search warrant. He appeared in the New Plymouth District Court today.

It comes after two people were killed and a third hospitalised in July, the incidents linked to the synthetic cannabinoid, 4F-MDMB-BICA.

Police are making inquiries into both deaths on behalf of the Coroner who will release their findings in due course.

Police urge members of the community to call 111 immediately if they see anyone who appears to be experiencing an adverse reaction to synthetic drugs. 4F-MDMB-BICA is a Class C drug.

