Man arrested over multiple assaults on women in central Auckland

A man is in custody following reports of a number of serious assaults on women in central Auckland.
Police have responded to reports that a number of women had been assaulted by what was believed to be the same man at various locations in central Auckland between around 1:30pm and 2:50pm this afternoon.
They have received nine complaints so far, police said in a statement.
A 35-year-old man was arrested by police on Elliot Street around 2:50pm.
No injuries have been reported and police are speaking to a number of victims, offering them support.
An investigation into these incidents is underway.
Police urge anyone with information to contact police on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.