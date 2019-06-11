Man arrested over multiple assaults on women in central Auckland

A man is in custody following reports of a number of serious assaults on women in central Auckland.

Police have responded to reports that a number of women had been assaulted by what was believed to be the same man at various locations in central Auckland between around 1:30pm and 2:50pm this afternoon.

They have received nine complaints so far, police said in a statement.

A 35-year-old man was arrested by police on Elliot Street around 2:50pm.

No injuries have been reported and police are speaking to a number of victims, offering them support.

An investigation into these incidents is underway.