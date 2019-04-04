TODAY |

Man arrested over kidnapping allegation in Palmerston North; police seeking witnesses

Police are asking for help from the public after an alleged kidnapping in Palmerston North this week.

A woman said she was forced in to a car on Fitzherbert Ave around 7am on Wednesday and was physically assaulted by a man who was known to her. 

She was able to escape from the car on Potaka Street in Marton just before 10 am and sought help after sustaining serious injuries, authorities said. 

Police say the man fled the scene but was arrested around 5pm the same day in Fielding. 

He appeared in the Palmerston North District Court yesterday charged with kidnapping and will remain in custody until his next appearance later this month. 

Anyone who may have seen a 2004 four-door Kia Rio hatchback in the area surrounding Pacific Drive in Palmerston North after 7am is asked to contact police on 105. 

