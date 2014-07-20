 

Man arrested over June Invercargill shooting

The Armed Offenders Squad has assisted in the arrest of a man over a June shooting in Invercargill.

Police say a 24-year-old man was arrested on Miller Street around 11am today.

He was arrested as a suspect for the Kelvin Street shooting on June 30 which left a 52-year-old man hospitalised.

Police are not seeking anyone else over the shooting.

The man is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court today charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
 

AOS officer Source: 1 NEWS
Jacinda Ardern was met with cheers and clapping as she took back her post leading today's Cabinet meeting, after taking six weeks off to look after her new baby Neve. 

The Prime Minister officially returned to work last Thursday, and has been joined in Wellington by partner Clarke Gayford and Neve. 

"On behalf of my Cabinet colleagues, welcome back," deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said to Ms Ardern. 

Mr Peters said in her absence Cabinet had been working "thoroughly constructively". Mr Peters took the post of Acting Prime Minister over the time of Ms Ardern's maternity leave. 

Ms Ardern told Cabinet it was "really, really nice to be back, amongst you all". 

She acknowledged Mr Peters, giving her "sincere thanks" for his work over that time. 

"The last six weeks have been wonderful, not only because of the birth of our healthy daughter but also we have been gifted… this time together.

"I, we, always knew exactly how that six weeks would go… things have trucked on for this Government (as) we knew they would," Ms Ardern said.

Ms Ardern will address media today at 4pm. 1 NEWS NOW will be streaming this live. 

The Prime Minister was met by cheers and a speech by Winston Peters. Source: 1 NEWS
01:21
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

It’s going to be a bit of a spring feel over the next couple of days with temperatures warming up

Donald Trump's man in Wellington says up to 40 per cent of Kiwis tell him 'I love your guy'

High Court rules serial rapist Malcolm Rewa will be tried a third time for Susan Burdett's murder

Watch: Inside Jacinda Ardern's first Cabinet meeting after maternity leave - 'It's really, really nice to be back'

Richie Mo'unga needs patience says Steve Hansen - 'He's got competition'

High Court rules serial rapist Malcolm Rewa will be tried a third time for Susan Burdett's murder

Simon Plumb
1 NEWS Producer and Reporter
Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa will stand trial a third time over the 1992 killing of Susan Burdett.

Chief High Court Judge Geoffrey Venning has declined a last-ditch application by Rewa for the murder charge against him to be scrapped and for a permanent stay in proceedings.

Had Rewa’s application been successful, it would have brought an end to the case of who killed Ms Burdett.

At a pre-trial hearing last week, Rewa’s lawyer, Paul Chambers, said his client’s right to a fair trial had been prejudiced by media coverage, and, that there has been no fresh evidence.

The charge against Rewa follows a Privy Council ruling two years ago which cleared Teina Pora of killing Ms Burdett.

Mr Pora was twice wrongly convicted of Ms Burdett’s murder and spent 22 years in prison. He has since been granted a compensation package of $3.5 million and received an apology from the Government.

Rewa is serving 22 years in jail for the rape of Ms Burdett and 24 other women.

He denies killing her and has already faced two trials for her murder. She was raped and bludgeoned to death in her home.

Last week Mr Chambers argued "extraordinary" levels of publicity around the Burdett case and Pora's wrongful conviction. He specifically cited a recent TVNZ film, "In Dark Places", a dramatisation of Pora's story which attracted more than 230,000 viewers last month.

Crown prosecutor, Gareth Kayes, argued the trial should go ahead. Mr Kayes said the TVNZ film focussed on the story of Pora, not Rewa, and does not claim to be a documentary.

Mr Kayes' argument also pointed at international examples of trials going ahead under extreme global interest, including that of Abu Hamza - the hook-handed London hate preacher who was convicted of terrorism charges.

Mr Chambers and Justice Venning also discussed the possibility of Pora being called as a witness.

Read more: Serial rapist Malcolm Rewa attempts to get murder charge thrown out due to 'extraordinary' levels of media publicity

Rewa has been tried twice before for Ms Burdett's murder, but the jury couldn't reach a verdict. Source: 1 NEWS
