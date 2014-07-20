Man arrested over June Invercargill shooting

Jacinda Ardern was met with cheers and clapping as she took back her post leading today's Cabinet meeting, after taking six weeks off to look after her new baby Neve.

The Prime Minister officially returned to work last Thursday, and has been joined in Wellington by partner Clarke Gayford and Neve.

"On behalf of my Cabinet colleagues, welcome back," deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said to Ms Ardern.

Mr Peters said in her absence Cabinet had been working "thoroughly constructively". Mr Peters took the post of Acting Prime Minister over the time of Ms Ardern's maternity leave.

Ms Ardern told Cabinet it was "really, really nice to be back, amongst you all".

She acknowledged Mr Peters, giving her "sincere thanks" for his work over that time.

"The last six weeks have been wonderful, not only because of the birth of our healthy daughter but also we have been gifted… this time together.

"I, we, always knew exactly how that six weeks would go… things have trucked on for this Government (as) we knew they would," Ms Ardern said.