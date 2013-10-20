Man arrested over indecent assault during school holiday programme

A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged over an encounter he had with a child at Alexandra Primary School.

Police said in a release that the man is facing an indecent assault on a child charge and will appear at Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

Staff at the school noticed a man talking to a child in the school's playground on Thursday, as the holiday program was taking place.

The man's behaviour looked suspicious and police said school staff did the right thing by calling them.

The child has not suffered any adverse affects, police said, and parents were assured that it appeared to be an isolated incident.

With children due to go back to school, police offered parents ad children the following advice:

For families, whanau and caregivers:

We encourage families, whanau and caregivers to have discussions with their children about keeping safe.

Have sensible family safety guidelines.

Have discussions around behaviours and actions that are inappropriate or that make them feel uncomfortable, rather than concentrating on the types of people that could harm them.

Encourage children and young people to take action when they feel unsafe or uncomfortable.

Make it easy for your child to talk to you and tell you about anything that is bothering them.

Listen carefully to what your child is saying.

They are unlikely to tell you directly about what is bothering them so you may need to read between the lines.

For children:

Remove yourself from the uncomfortable situation, no matter who it is from.

You must tell someone if other people make you feel unsafe, worried or scared.