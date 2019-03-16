TODAY |

Man arrested over 'inappropriate' comments made outside Wellington mosque

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested after allegedly making "inappropriate" comments outside a Wellington mosque this morning.

People have laid flowers and written on the ground with chalk at Kilbirnie Mosque in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were present when a passerby made comments which were considered "inappropriate in the context of the day" outside Kilbirnie Mosque, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS. The comments upset others present, including a number of children, they said.

The mosque was due to hold an open day today, but the event was cancelled after further coronavirus controls were announced by the Government.

When officers requested the man and several others with him leave the scene, he became aggressive, the spokesperson said.

A 30-year-old man has since been arrested, and is currently being spoken to by police.

Today marks one year after 51 people were killed and 49 others were injured in the Christchurch terrorist attack.

New Zealand
Wellington
Religion
Crime and Justice
Terrorism
