Man arrested over attack that left person critically injured near Wellington's Te Papa

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested after a serious assault that left a man critically injured on Saturday night near Te Papa museum in Wellington.

Te Papa Museum (file photo). Source: Getty

Emergency services were called to the area about 7.15pm on Saturday and transported the victim to Wellington Hospital, where he remains.

A 28-year-old has been charged with wounds with intent to injure, police said.

He is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on Monday.

Police want to speak with anyone who may have seen the incident or was in the area around 7pm to 7.30pm that night.

Witnesses are asked to call 105.

