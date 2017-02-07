Man arrested over armed robbery of Whakatane cafe

A man has been arrested over two robberies and a shooting in Whakatane yesterday.

One robbery, at a cafe, sparked an Armed Offenders Squad callout and "left a bullet hole in the floor".

Two people sustained minor injuries after they were hit by pellets from the firearm, at Julians Berry Farm and Cafe in Huna Road.

Source: Facebook/Julians Berry Farm and Cafe

Police were called before 1.30pm yesterday after a firearm was discharged towards the floor of the cafe.

The cafe confirmed the "armed robbery" on its Facebook page yesterday.

"We are all okay. Shop closed for the rest of the day, but open again tomorrow. There is a bullet hole in the floor of the cafe," it stated in the Facebook post.