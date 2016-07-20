Man arrested over aggravated burglary of Mt Maunganui home and police pursuit

A man has been arrested over an aggravated burglary in Mount Maunganui early this morning.

Mount Maunganui Main Beach Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the 29-year-old Northland man is due to appear in Tauranga District Court tomorrow on an aggravated burglary charge.

The arrest comes after police say they were alerted to the burglary at 4.20am at a house on Valley Road in the Tauranga suburb.

When police arrived at the house three people, who were carrying weapons, ran from the house and got into a car.

A police pursuit then played out and the men pulled over near Blake Park and got into another car which police pursued to Maunganui Rd.

The men have then run from that vehicle and through Omanu Golf Club and along the side of the airport.