Man arrested in South Auckland homicide case

Source:NZN
One man has been arrested following the death of a man at a Papatoetoe home on Saturday night.
The man, named today by police as 40-year-old Jima Shemaon Zaya, was found dead at a Carruth Road house at about 7pm on Saturday.
Senior sergeant Richard O'Connor said a 40-year-old man will be appearing in Manukau District Court today, charged with Mr Zaya's murder.
Police and Victim Support are working with Mr Zaya's family as further enquiries continue into his death.
