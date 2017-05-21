Man arrested in South Auckland homicide case

One man has been arrested following the death of a man at a Papatoetoe home on Saturday night.

The man, named today by police as 40-year-old Jima Shemaon Zaya, was found dead at a Carruth Road house at about 7pm on Saturday.

Senior sergeant Richard O'Connor said a 40-year-old man will be appearing in Manukau District Court today, charged with Mr Zaya's murder.