Man arrested in relation to shooting in Timaru

Police have arrested a 25 year-old man in relation to two firearm related incidents in Timaru on Sunday. 

Police were called to St Johns after being alerted by the public, and have made an arrest over the incident.

The man was arrested shortly before 10.00pm on Tuesday evening and is due to appear in the Timaru District Court on Wednesday. 

He was arrested near Winchester in Canterbury.

Police say the man is likely to face a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing and police say they are not ruling out any further charges at this stage. 

