Man arrested in relation to Franklin Road stabbing

A West Auckland man has been arrested in relation to the stabbing of a teenager in Franklin Road before Christmas last year.

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was attacked on Franklin Road.
Source: 1 NEWS

At about 10.15pm on Friday December 8, the 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

Since then police have been investigating the incident, releasing an Identikit image of the man in an attempt to find the man suspected of the stabbing.

An Identikit image of a man suspected of stabbing someone on Franklin Road in Auckland

An Identikit image of a man suspected of stabbing someone on Franklin Road in Auckland.

Source: Supplied/NZ Police

A 35-year-old was arrested and has since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and assault. 

He is due to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

