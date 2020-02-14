Man arrested in Christchurch over Tauranga double-homicide knew person killed in police shootout

A man arrested over the Tauranga double-homicide investigation today knew the person killed in a police shootout last night, according to police.

Police say a 25-year-old Bay of Plenty man was arrested in Christchurch today over the double-homicide in Tauranga on Tuesday.

The arrest was made at a property in New Brighton and involved multiple police units, including the armed offenders squad.

Police did not say what charges he is facing.

According to police, it is believed the man arrested today and the man fatally shot by police last night were known to each other.

Police say the arrested man will appear in court in due course.

The arrest comes after a rise in gang tensions in the Bay of Plenty area.

Cops fed up with 'armed attacks, drive by shootings' want hui with Bay of Plenty gang leaders

Today, a top cop said the man shot dead by police in Tauranga last night "had to be apprehended before he killed someone else".

Police said they attempted to stop a vehicle of interest on Millers Road, but the vehicle instead proceeded to flee towards Carmichael Road. Along Carmichael Road, police say the driver leaned out of his door and fired shots at police.

The man continued to shoot at police a number of times before reaching State Highway 2, according to authorities.

Police say he turned left onto SH2 towards the CBD, where he fired more shots.

It was near the intersection of SH2 and Fifteenth Avenue where the driver again fired more shots, but this time police fired back, injuring the man, they said. The man died at the scene.

Police were pursuing the vehicle over the double-homicide inquiry taking place in Omanawa, Tauranga earlier this week.

Fronting media this morning, superintendent Andy McGregor said there were two police vehicles and four armed offender squad members involved in last night's event.

Police say it was traumatic for the officers involved.

"The police vehicles have bullet holes in them and the officers are quite distraught," said a police spokesperson.