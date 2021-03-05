Man arrested in Auckland after standoff with armed offenders squad

A man has been arrested "without further incident" after an armed offenders squad operation in the central Auckland suburb of Mt Albert this afternoon.

Police said they approached a "suspicious vehicle" in Whitaker Place shortly after 2.30pm today and tried to speak with the driver.

"Before officers could speak with the driver, he fled the area," Inspector Jason Homan said.

Police didn't pursue the man. He was later found at a Mt Albert address and had barricaded himself inside.

Horman said he "made threats that he was in possession of a firearm".

"Police had been negotiating with the man and a period later he walked outside of the property where he was taken into custody without further incident."

No firearms were found at the address at this stage, he said.

Horman said no charges have been laid "at this stage".

Cordons in the area have been lifted.

Earlier, St Lukes Road between the intersections of New North Road and Taylors Road was blocked off by police as the armed offenders squad operation was underway.

Police dogs and a large number of squad members are stationed at the side of the intersection near St Luke's mall.

One man, who did not want to be named and who lives nearby the house in question, said he was told "to get the hell out".

Several members of the public are watching the incident unfold.

According to local Anna Radford, one police officer was carrying a "massive gun" while another was crouching down in front of a house.