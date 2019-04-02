Man arrested following spate of serious driving incidents across Auckland

Police are appealing for witnesses following a spate of car rashes involving two stolen vehicles across South Auckland this morning.

It comes after police received reports of a man behaving erratically in the Mt Richmond area following a reported family harm incident at around 8.40am, Counties Manukau Police Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming said in a statement.

A short time later, police received reports of a blue Holden Commodore driving dangerously on Great South Road, Otahuhu.

The vehicle was believed to have continued to drive dangerously through Papatoetoe and Otara. The vehicle was found crashed into a motorcycle at the intersection of Te Irirangi Drive and Dawson Road, in Clover Park, Mr Fleming said.

The motoryclist received moderate injuries in the crash.

Police say the driver, a man, then continued down Dawson Road, where it collided with another vehicle. They say the driver then fled from the vehicle and stole someone's car, which they used to flee the area.

The driver then crashed again on Murphys Road, Flat Bush, after which they proceeded to steal another vehicle, police say.

The man continued to drive dangerously towards the Howick area before being involved in another crash at the intersection of Bleakhouse Road and Ridge Road at around 10am, police allege.

The driver has attempted to steal another vehicle during this time.

He has since been arrested and placed in police custody in Howick following information from members of the public.

"The man was driving dangerously at excessive speeds that caused serious risk to the public and it is incredibly fortunate that nobody was seriously injured," Mr Fleming said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the man's driving or were involved in any of the incidents are urged to contact police on (09) 261 1321.