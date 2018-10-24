TODAY |

Man arrested following homicide near Manurewa

A man has been arrested and an investigation launched after another man was found dead at a Randwick Park address shortly after midnight yesterday.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the death at a property on Trimdon St.

Police say the death is being treated as a homicide and were called to the address at around 12.07am Friday.

The man has been charged with injuring to intent to injure in relation to the incident.

He will appear in the Manukau District Court today. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
