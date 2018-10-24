Man arrested following homicide near Manurewa

A man has been arrested and an investigation launched after another man was found dead at a Randwick Park address shortly after midnight yesterday.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the death at a property on Trimdon St.

Police say the death is being treated as a homicide and were called to the address at around 12.07am Friday.

The man has been charged with injuring to intent to injure in relation to the incident.