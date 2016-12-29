Man arrested following Christchurch shooting

A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting in Christchurch on Thursday.

A 25-year-old victim has undergone surgery and is expected to make a full recovery after the incident at a home in Morley Street, Bryndwr at around 2am on Thursday.



The 33-year-old man has been charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm causing grievous bodily harm and will appear in Christchurch District Court today.