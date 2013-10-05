Man arrested for failing to stop after Bay of Plenty crash

Source:
A man is in police custody after failing to stop after a two car crash in Bay of Plenty.
Source: 1 NEWS
The crash, which police say resulted in minor injuries happened at around 1:45pm today on SH2 in Pikowai between Matata and Pukehina.
The road is open but motorists should expect delays.
