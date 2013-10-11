Man arrested for dangerous driving after swerving onto footpath and injuring two children

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving after he swerved onto a footpath in Waiuku, south of Auckland, this morning and injured two children.

Two children from the same family were struck by the car and are in a moderate condition.

Police generic Source: 1 NEWS

The children, aged 8 and 10, were walking on the footpath when the driver allegedly veered onto the path.

Emergency services were called to Hamilton Drive, Waiuku around 8:40am.

The children are recovering in hospital.