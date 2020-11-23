Man arrested, charged with murder after fatal assault in Taupō

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal assault in Taupō late last night.
Source: File image
A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were initially called to reports of a serious assault on Arthur Crescent at around 11pm.
One person has since died and police are treating the death as a homicide.
A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, due to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.
Police say they're now in the process of speaking with witnesses and conducting a scene examination.