Man arrested, charged with murder after fatal assault in Taupō

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal assault in Taupō late last night.

Source: File image

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were initially called to reports of a serious assault on Arthur Crescent at around 11pm.

One person has since died and police are treating the death as a homicide.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, due to appear in the Rotorua District Court tomorrow.