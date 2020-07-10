Man arrested at Auckland managed isolation facility after allegedly abusing staff

A man in managed isolation in Mangere, Auckland was arrested on Monday night after he allegedly became abusive to staff at the facility.

Naumi Hotel. Source: Google Maps

Police say the 21-year-old man was taken to the Counties Manukau Police Custody Unit and has been charged with speaks threateningly.

He appeared in Manukau District Court on Tuesday, July 7.



“Appropriate safety procedures have been put in place and every precaution is being taken,” police said.

The Ministry of Health confirmed to the NZ Herald the hotel where the man was arrested was the Naumi Hotel at Auckland Airport.

The news comes as today Health Minister Chris Hipkins says a police officer was stationed at a Hamilton hotel where a man last night allegedly escaped managed isolation to visit a liquor store.

The man in his 50s was arrested after he was alleged to have cut through ties on a 1.8-metre-tall fence to escape the Distinction Hotel, and was gone for at least half an hour between around 6.30pm and 7pm.

Man charged with escaping Hamilton Covid-19 hotel to buy alcohol named, denied bail

He then allegedly went to a liquor store on Te Rapa Road, which is adjacent to the hotel. Police say the business has cleaned its premises since and no one entered the store this morning.

The man tested negative for Covid-19 on his day three test, after arriving from Sydney on July 1, with the results of a second test today still pending.

The Hamilton incident follows another breach in Auckland this week, where a man allegedly escaped an isolation facility in Auckland and went to a supermarket. He tested positive for the virus the next day.

Also in Auckland, a woman allegedly escaped another isolation facility on Saturday, and was loose for more than an hour before being tracked down.