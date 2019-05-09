Man arrested and charged with murder following Porirua death

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of 23-year-old Hone Pawa in Porirua last week.

The man, who was not known to Mr Pawa, was arrested late yesterday afternoon, police said in a statement.

He is being held in police custody and will appear in the Porirua District Court on Monday.

Another man, a 39-year-old, appeared in Porirua District Court on Friday charged with assault with intent to injure.

However, police are still investigating the case and are appealing for sightings of a white 1996 Toyota Corolla sedan which was involved in the incident on Thursday night.

"Kapiti-Mana Police are committed to ensuring that people feel safe," Detective Senior Sergeant Christiaan Barnard said.