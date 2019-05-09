TODAY |

Man arrested and charged with murder following Porirua death

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of 23-year-old Hone Pawa in Porirua last week.

The man, who was not known to Mr Pawa, was arrested late yesterday afternoon, police said in a statement.

He is being held in police custody and will appear in the Porirua District Court on Monday.

Another man, a 39-year-old, appeared in Porirua District Court on Friday charged with assault with intent to injure.

However, police are still investigating the case and are appealing for sightings of a white 1996 Toyota Corolla sedan which was involved in the incident on Thursday night.

"Kapiti-Mana Police are committed to ensuring that people feel safe," Detective Senior Sergeant Christiaan Barnard said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on (04) 381 2000, or anonymously on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

    Police say they were called to a Parumoana Street address where a man was found with serious injuries. Source: 1 NEWS
