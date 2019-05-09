Man arrested and charged after man dies in fight in Porirua

A man has been arrested and charged after a man died following a fight in Porirua, Wellington, last night.
Police were called to an address on Parumoana Street, in the Porirua CBD, at around 5.40pm, where a man was found with critical injuries, police said.
He had been stabbed, police confirmed to 1 NEWS.
The man was given medical attention but died at the scene.
Six to seven people were involved in the fight, police said.
Police are speaking with a number of people in relation to the incident. They would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may provide help in their investigation.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Wellington police on (04) 381 2000, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.