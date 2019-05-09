Man arrested and charged after man dies in fight in Porirua

A man has been arrested and charged after a man died following a fight in Porirua, Wellington, last night.

Police were called to an address on Parumoana Street, in the Porirua CBD, at around 5.40pm, where a man was found with critical injuries, police said.



He had been stabbed, police confirmed to 1 NEWS.

The man was given medical attention but died at the scene.



Six to seven people were involved in the fight, police said.

Police are speaking with a number of people in relation to the incident. They would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may provide help in their investigation.