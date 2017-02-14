Man arrested and charged with abduction and attack on Auckland woman

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged tonight with the abduction and attack on a woman in Eden Terrace yesterday afternoon.

The man was located by police and taken into custody in the suburb of Mt Albert just after 8pm this evening.

"He has been taken back to the Auckland Central Police Station and will spend the night in custody," police said in a statement.

The man has been charged with aggravated wounding, abduction for the purpose of unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault, police said.

He has also been charged with burglary which was related to a separate incident.

The woman, in her mid twenties, said she was walking on Haslett Street in Eden Terrace in the early afternoon yesterday when a man grabbed her from behind and forced her into his car.

After a struggle she was able to jump out of the moving car.

“We’ve spoken to the victim and told her the news. She is very relieved," police said.

The man will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow morning.