Man arrested amid crackdown on illicit supply of meth in Southland

A 38-year-old Gore man has been arrested amid a crackdown on the illicit supply of methamphetamine in Southland and Otago.

A file image of two "point bags" - typically used to store small quantities of powdered drugs like methamphetamine. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective senior sergeant Greg Baird said the man was arrested after three search warrants were carried out in Gore today by Southern District Police.

More than 60 staff were involved.

"The warrants are a continuation of our focus on the illicit supply of methamphetamine in Southland and Otago," Baird said.

The man was arrested and charged with methamphetamine-related offences.

He is expected to appear in Gore District Court on July 7.