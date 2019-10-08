TODAY |

Man arrested amid crackdown on illicit supply of meth in Southland

Source:  1 NEWS

A 38-year-old Gore man has been arrested amid a crackdown on the illicit supply of methamphetamine in Southland and Otago. 

A file image of two "point bags" - typically used to store small quantities of powdered drugs like methamphetamine. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective senior sergeant Greg Baird said the man was arrested after three search warrants were carried out in Gore today by Southern District Police. 

More than 60 staff were involved.

"The warrants are a continuation of our focus on the illicit supply of methamphetamine in Southland and Otago," Baird said.

The man was arrested and charged with methamphetamine-related offences. 

He is expected to appear in Gore District Court on July 7.

"Police will continue to focus on methamphetamine-related offending and the harm the drug causes in our community."

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
2
Long-serving cleaners 'betrayed' after Auckland school didn't renew contract
3
Teen mistakenly given antidepressants instead of migraine medication
4
Antarctic blast to send temperatures plummeting around NZ
5
Exclusive: NZ's largest mortgage lender slashes interest rates on new builds
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Compulsory QR scanning, masks in high risk locations considered: Ardern

Antarctic blast to send temperatures plummeting around NZ

Toddler’s re-dislocated hip not identified for months by surgeon

Full video: PM, Hipkins provide update on Wellington, Australia Covid-19 situations