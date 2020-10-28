TODAY |

Man arrested for allegedly chopping down eight pōhutukawa trees on Auckland street

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested for allegedly chopping down eight pōhutukawa trees on an Auckland street last weekend.

A row of mature miniature pohutakawa trees which were cut down by a man with a chainsaw in Karaka, Auckland. Source: NZ Police

Police said they were called to Harbourside Drive in Karaka at about 6.48pm on Sunday October 25 after reports of a man cutting down the trees with a chainsaw.

When they arrived, the man and his associates had left, with the downed trees lying across the footpath.

The trees were mature miniature pōhutukawa that had been growing on the street for many years.

Eight trees were felled with a chainsaw in the heart of South Auckland. Source: Seven Sharp

This afternoon Counties Manukau Police confirmed an arrest has been made.

"A man has been arrested and charged with criminal damage for allegedly felling eight pōhutukawa trees in Karaka.

"He was arrested today in Manukau.

"We would like to thank our community for their assistance in this matter, the arrest is the result of community collaboration to provide the evidence to identify the alleged offender and recover the chainsaw used in the offence.

"He is expected to appear in Manukau District Court today or tomorrow," police said.

