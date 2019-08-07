Man arrested after woman dies at Auckland property

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a South Auckland property in the early hours of this morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to Smedley Street in Manurewa around 3.20am to reports a woman had been assaulted.

In a statement, police said a woman had died at the scene.

A man has since been arrested in connection to the incident and is speaking with police.

Police said they were not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.