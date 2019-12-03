Man arrested after Wellington's infamous cannabis club The Daktory raided by police

Wellington’s cannabis social club, The Daktory, has been raided this evening.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police conducted a search warrant at the central Wellington building just after 5pm.

A man has been arrested and will appear in court tomorrow morning.

In a statement, police said he’ll be fronting up on a charge of breaching bail and other charges yet to be confirmed.

The Daktory, known for having members who openly consume the illegal drug cannabis, reopened in the historic Temperance Hotel on Cambridge Terrace in late November, after it too was swept by police in August this year.

In that raid, the club’s founder Dakta Green and John Middledorp were arrested on 21 charges between them, including possession to supply Class B and C drugs.

Those in the building at the time of tonight’s raid told 1 NEWS that around eight police officers arrived just after the club opened for the evening.

They said members were detained, frisked, and police were seen removing some items from the building in evidence bags.