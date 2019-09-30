Man arrested after video of gang fight circulates online in Waikato

A man has been arrested after a video of an alleged fight involving patched Mongrel Mob gang members in Waikato began circulating on social media.

Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom. Source: Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom Chapter

The incident occurred on Main Street, in Huntly, at about 10am on Friday, September 10, Inspector Will Loughrin said on Thursday in a statement.



Police were called to the scene at the time of the incident, however the group had dispersed before officers arrived.

There were no injuries reported and no weapons were used during the incident, Loughrin said.

The video was brought to the police's attention online last week, helping them identify those involved.

A 32-year-old Huntly man appeared in the Huntly District Court on Tuesday on one charge of fighting in a public place.