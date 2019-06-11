TODAY |

Man arrested after two people stabbed in Auckland CBD

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed in the Auckland CBD early this morning. 

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

Police were called to a report of a serious assault on Queen St, near Britomart, at around 3.45am, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The pair were taken to Auckland Hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

A 21-year-old man has since been arrested and is due to appear in Auckland District Court today on charges relating to the incident.

The weapon has been located and police are not looking for anyone else at this stage.

