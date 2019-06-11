Man arrested after two people stabbed in Auckland CBD

A man has been arrested after two people were stabbed in the Auckland CBD early this morning.

A New Zealand police car parked in downtown Auckland. Source: istock.com

Police were called to a report of a serious assault on Queen St, near Britomart, at around 3.45am, a spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The pair were taken to Auckland Hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

A 21-year-old man has since been arrested and is due to appear in Auckland District Court today on charges relating to the incident.