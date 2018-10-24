Man arrested after three Christchurch businesses hit by armed robbers within an hour

One man has been arrested following a series of robberies in Christchurch last night.

The man, 31, is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today charged with aggravated robbery.

Police say further charges are likely and they are still seeking a second male offender.

Police say two men entered restaurant Little Brown Jug on Wairakei Road, Bryndwr, at around 9.45pm on Sunday.

The pair left empty-handed in a silver sedan.

One of the men was wearing a grey hoodie, black jersey and a black balaclava. The second man wore a green jersey and a black balacalava.

At around 10pm, two men armed with a baseball bat and a knife entered the Celtic Arms Inn on Selwyn Street, Spreydon, police say.

The pair made off with the till in a silver sedan.

One of the men was wearing a grey hoodie, blue jacket, black trousers and a black balaclava. The second man was wearing a red jacket and a black balaclava.

Police say at 10.30pm, a man armed with a baseball bat entered the KFC on Peter Leeming Road, Burnside. Police allege he left with tills containing a quantity of cash in a waiting silver sedan.

He was wearing a grey hoodie and black balaclava.