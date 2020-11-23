Man arrested after shots allegedly fired into the air in Auckland

A man has been arrested after shots were allegedly fired at a property in Massey, Auckland, last night.

No injuries have been reported in relation to the firearms incident.

In a statement this morning, police say they were called to West Coast Road at 10.44pm after reports of an altercation.

One person involved had a gun and allegedly fired two shots into the air, police say.

He was arrested this morning after his car was found by the police Eagle helicopter at around 4am today, leading police to swarm to Don Buck Road.

Part of the road was closed today and people were asked to avoid the area, with cordons in place.

Police say there's no ongoing risk to the community and an investigation into the incident is underway.

It's the latest firearms incident in the city after an incident yesterday in Mount Roskill, in which a man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at around 4am.