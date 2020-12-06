TODAY |

Man arrested after shooting at Auckland central bar

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested after a gun was fired at a bar in central Auckland during the weekend.

A person shot through the glass ceiling of Dr Rudi’s after a brief altercation just before 3am. Source: Supplied

Shots were fired at the ceiling at Dr Rudi's Rooftop Bar early on Sunday morning, shattering glass and sending patrons running.

Now police have confirmed a 25-year-old man was arrested "without incident" this afternoon.

He's due to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow facing a number of firearms-related charges.

A fight broke out at the bar at around 2.45am on Sunday after a group had been kicked out, leading to a man firing his gun into the foyer ceiling.

Witnesses estimated there were around six shots fired.

No one was injured in the incident.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
