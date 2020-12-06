Man arrested after shooting at Auckland central bar

A man has been arrested after a gun was fired at a bar in central Auckland during the weekend.

Shots were fired at the ceiling at Dr Rudi's Rooftop Bar early on Sunday morning, shattering glass and sending patrons running.

Now police have confirmed a 25-year-old man was arrested "without incident" this afternoon.

He's due to appear in Auckland District Court tomorrow facing a number of firearms-related charges.

A fight broke out at the bar at around 2.45am on Sunday after a group had been kicked out, leading to a man firing his gun into the foyer ceiling.

Witnesses estimated there were around six shots fired.