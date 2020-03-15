TODAY |

Man arrested after pointing gun at police, stealing police car in Otago

Source:  1 NEWS

A man who pointed a gun at police and stole a police car during a chase in the lower South Island last night has been arrested.

Jesse Nash Source: Supplied

Jesse Nash, 38, was arrested at a home in Milton at 10am, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

The police pursuit was initiated after Nash failed to stop for police at around 6.30pm, Acting Southern District Commander Acting Superintendent Darryl Sweeney said in a statement.

Nash eventually came to a stop near Cromwell, where he "presented a firearm to police" Mr Sweeney said. The man then took a police care before fleeing the scene along State Highway 8.

He then travelled towards Alexandra, abandoning the police vehicle and taking a vehicle from a member of the public.

"The member of the public was shaken, but unharmed," Mr Sweeney said.

The police car was also recovered during this time, and no police guns had been taken.

He then travelled south along State Highway 90. The person's vehicle was later recovered in Milton at around 11.45pm, Mr Sweeney said.

Nash will face a "raft of charges" which are currently being assessed by police, he said.

