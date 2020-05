A man has been arrested after a body was found near Ōpōtiki, Bay of Plenty, in the early hours of this morning.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

A man in his 50s was found dead in a Waihau Bay property, east of Ōpōtiki, at around 1.30am, prompting a homicide investigation.

Police say a 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene "without incident" who'll be charged in relation to the death.