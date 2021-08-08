Man arrested after meth, cash and firearms found in Kāpiti Coast vehicle search

A man has been arrested on the Kāpiti Coast after police seized a large quantity of methamphetamine and cash following a vehicle search on Wednesday.

NZ Police. Source: istock.com

Central District CIB Detective Inspector Paul Baskett said in a statement on Thursday afternoon police stopped a vehicle in the centre of Ōtaki on Wednesday and located 300 grams of methamphetamine, along with $130,000 in cash.

As a result, the 35-year-old man was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Subsequent searches also resulted in the recovery of five firearms, three of which were located in the vehicle.

Baskett said the arrest was an excellent result from local staff.

"This methamphetamine was destined for our community and I have no doubt that our team has prevented significant harm by removing it," Baskett said.

"Stopping its distribution will reduce harm not only to those that have already been exposed to the harmful effects of this destructive drug, but those who are impacted by the crime that is inevitably created by it.

We want to send a clear message that such criminal activity and illegal firearms won’t be tolerated and police are committed to stamping out the distribution of methamphetamine and the detrimental impact it has on all communities."