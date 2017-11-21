Man arrested after lone female Price Cutter employee robbed at gunpoint in Napier

A man has been arrested after a Price Cutter store was robbed at gunpoint in Napier this afternoon.

Police say a man in his 20s entered the Price Cutters on Longfellow Avenue, Maraenui at about 1pm today armed with a hand gun and confronted the sole female store attendant.

They say the man then stole cash and tobacco products and left on foot.

About two hours later a person of interest was found and was subsequently arrested by police for the robbery.

The store attendant was physically unharmed and is being offered Victim Support.

Police say this is the second robbery at the shop within five weeks.