Man arrested after leading Auckland police on chase in stolen car

A man has been arrested this morning after a police chase through the streets of Auckland, where he allegedly attempted carjacking a member of the public.

Source: 1 NEWS

The man fled from police in a stolen car from a property in Kumeu after a vehicle linked back to him was located by an officer, police said in a statement today.

He was followed driving through the streets of West Auckland by the Eagle Helicopter before heading further into the central city.

"The vehicle came to a stop on the Khyber Pass offramp, where the offender attempted to steal a vehicle from a member of the public," a police spokesperson said.

"Police officers were quickly on the scene and took the offender into custody with the assistance of a second member of the public."

No one was injured in the incident, but the Khyber Pass offramp will remain closed for some time, police said.