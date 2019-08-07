TODAY |

Man arrested after leading Auckland police on chase in stolen car

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been arrested this morning after a police chase through the streets of Auckland, where he allegedly attempted carjacking a member of the public. 

The man fled from police in a stolen car from a property in Kumeu after a vehicle linked back to him was located by an officer, police said in a statement today. 

He was followed driving through the streets of West Auckland by the Eagle Helicopter before heading further into the central city. 

"The vehicle came to a stop on the Khyber Pass offramp, where the offender attempted to steal a vehicle from a member of the public," a police spokesperson said. 

"Police officers were quickly on the scene and took the offender into custody with the assistance of a second member of the public." 

No one was injured in the incident, but the Khyber Pass offramp will remain closed for some time, police said. 

Motorists should take alternate routes.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
