Man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Waikato

A 22-year-old man has sped away from police in a dangerous pursuit through Waikato that was twice called off before he was arrested.

The pursuit began about 10.40am this morning when officers attempted to stop his stolen vehicle along State Highway 1 north of Huntly, Senior Sergeant Pete van de Wetering says.

When he failed to stop, police pursued until pulling back because of concern over the car's speed.

Police spotted the car again a short time later and followed until it approached Ngaruawahia where they again called off the pursuit before finding the vehicle a third time south of the town.

The car then crashed on a bend near Te Kowhai, with the driver attempting to flee on foot before being arrested.

He has minor injuries and is in custody while undergoing treatment in hospital.

The driver's behaviour led nine members of the public to complain to police about his speed and erratic driving.

