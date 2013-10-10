Man arrested after Good Samaritan dragged up road in ugly hit and run in Lower Hutt

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a hit and run incident in Lower Hutt yesterday in which a Good Samaritan was allegedly dragged down the road after he came to the aid of a woman being assaulted.

Police today said the 30-year-old was arrested over a "family harm incident" on Major Drive, in the suburb of Kelson, Lower Hutt.

He will appear in the Lower Hutt District Court today facing various charges in relation to the incident.

Yesterday, police said they were called to an incident between a man and a woman outside a Lower Hutt shopping area at around 9.30am.

A member of the public saw the man assaulting the woman and intervened to help her.

He confronted the man about his behaviour and tried to prevent him from leaving.

The man then got into his vehicle, a silver Mazda 6, and accelerated directly at the member of the public who was knocked off his feet and dragged a short distance up the road.

The man continued driving and police say they're continuing inquiries to locate him.

The Good Samaritan suffered head injuries and is now recovering at home, Detective Sergeant Lee Underhill said yesterday.

"He was lucky to not have received critical injuries," Mr Underhill said.