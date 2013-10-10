 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man arrested after Good Samaritan dragged up road in ugly hit and run in Lower Hutt

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a hit and run incident in Lower Hutt yesterday in which a Good Samaritan was allegedly dragged down the road after he came to the aid of a woman being assaulted.

Police today said the 30-year-old was arrested over a "family harm incident" on Major Drive, in the suburb of Kelson, Lower Hutt.

He will appear in the Lower Hutt District Court today facing various charges in relation to the incident.

Yesterday, police said they were called to an incident between a man and a woman outside a Lower Hutt shopping area at around 9.30am.

A member of the public saw the man assaulting the woman and intervened to help her.

He confronted the man about his behaviour and tried to prevent him from leaving.

The man then got into his vehicle, a silver Mazda 6, and accelerated directly at the member of the public who was knocked off his feet and dragged a short distance up the road.

The man continued driving and police say they're continuing inquiries to locate him.

The Good Samaritan suffered head injuries and is now recovering at home, Detective Sergeant Lee Underhill said yesterday.

"He was lucky to not have received critical injuries," Mr Underhill said.

"The victim’s actions and intentions were admirable and show that our community is full of people who will not stand by and watch this type of violent behaviour," he said.

Related

Wellington

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Brisbane Heat captain was aggrieved that one of his players was controversially given out against Hobart.

'Wasn't the right decision!' Brendon McCullum fumes at rival skipper after controversial obstruction dismissal

00:11
2
The TV icon's estate was caught up in flooding and mudslides that have killed at least 13 in California.

Video: Oprah surveys her $50m California mansion 'devastated' by mudslides

00:22
3
A raging couple have wandered through the background of a Chanel 4 live cross with columnist Andrew Pierce in the UK.

Watch: 'F*** you' – couple's expletive-laden row interrupts live TV broadcast

4

Man arrested after Good Samaritan dragged up road in ugly hit and run in Lower Hutt

5

ERA rules that Christchurch farm exploited volunteer workers, fed them spoiled meat

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.

01:52
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

Could it be you? Mystery deepens as Levin's multi-million dollar winning Lotto ticket still not claimed

Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 