Man arrested after firearms call-out in Hawera, Taranaki

A man has been arrested and charged after a firearms call-out in Hawera, Taranaki today.
Police received a report at 8.40am from a woman who said a man was damaging her car, and that the man had what looked to be a firearm.
Police set up cordons and the armed offenders squad was deployed.
A man was subsequently arrested at an address in the Okaiawa area shortly before 2pm.
An air rifle was also recovered at the Okaiawa address.
A 27-year-old man will appear in Hawera District Court on 21 July charged with wilful damage.