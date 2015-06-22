TODAY |

Man arrested after firearms call-out in Hawera, Taranaki

A man has been arrested and charged after a firearms call-out in Hawera, Taranaki today.

Police received a report at 8.40am from a woman who said a man was damaging her car, and that the man had what looked to be a firearm.

Police set up cordons and the armed offenders squad was deployed.

A man was subsequently arrested at an address in the Okaiawa area shortly before 2pm.

An air rifle was also recovered at the Okaiawa address.

A 27-year-old man will appear in Hawera District Court on 21 July charged with wilful damage.

