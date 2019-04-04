TODAY |

Man arrested after eight vehicles shot at in series of incidents in Hamilton

A man has been arrested following a series of incidents which saw eight vehicles shot in rural Hamilton.

Police said the most recent incident occurred on Friday, July 17, when multiple vehicles were shot in the area of Raynes Road, in Rukuhia.

Two similar incidents occurred in the same area on June 6 and June 19.

No one was injured in any of the incidents.

A 32-year-old has since been charged with eight counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and eight counts of intentional damage, police said.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who responded to the Police Ten 7 appeal or provided information which led to today’s arrest.

The man is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court on Friday, October 16.



