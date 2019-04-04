Man arrested after drug lab discovered during call out to South Auckland house fire

A house turned alleged drug lab has caught fire in the south Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe.

Fire and Emergency were called to the fire at an address on Carlie Street at 11:11am.

Eight fire engines helped to put out the blaze.

The fire had ignited the entire house and an ajoining garage.

A police spokeperson told 1 NEWS a man at the scene was acting in a threatening manner towards Fire and Emergency staff.

A police officer tasered the man who was taken into custody.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS staff members who were threatened at the scene were unharmed and "it just delayed our ability to access the fire."

Fire and Emergency say they are currently undertaking a decontaminating the house.