TODAY |

Man arrested after drug lab discovered during call out to South Auckland house fire

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

A house turned alleged drug lab has caught fire in the south Auckland suburb of Papatoetoe.

Fire and Emergency were called to the fire at an address on Carlie Street at 11:11am.

Eight fire engines helped to put out the blaze.

The fire had ignited the entire house and an ajoining garage.

A police spokeperson told 1 NEWS a man at the scene was acting in a threatening manner towards Fire and Emergency staff.

A police officer tasered the man who was taken into custody.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS staff members who were threatened at the scene were unharmed and "it just delayed our ability to access the fire."

Fire and Emergency say they are currently undertaking a decontaminating the house.

Cordons are in place in the area near Carlie Street.

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle.
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle and a Fire and Emergency New Zealand vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mr Hipkins told protestors some of the problems with the education system were not made by the current Government.
Most current teachers to get $12,000 pay rise if they accept Government's new offer
2
Spokesperson Anjum Rahman says good progress has been made since March 1, but there's still a long way to go.
Kiwis need to do more to foster inclusiveness following Christchurch terrorist attack: Islamic Women's Council
3
Defense attorney Boyd Young talks with Tim Jones, center, during the sentencing phase of his trial in Lexington, S.C. Timothy Jones, Jr. was found guilty of killing his 5 young children in 2014. (Tracy Glantz/The State via AP, Pool)
Man sentenced to death for murdering his five kids, keeping bodies in boot for nine days
4
Mother and child (file picture).
Samoan couple claim Oranga Tamariki rejected their request to foster child because they're not European
5
Comments from ACT MP David Seymour have also added to an increased security risk for the MP.
John Armstrong's opinion: Just as Greens start to shed 'loony left' rep, Golriz Ghahraman sets them back
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Mr Hipkins told protestors some of the problems with the education system were not made by the current Government.

Most current teachers to get $12,000 pay rise if they accept Government's new offer

A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

One person dead following crash near Napier
Christchurch mosque terrorist attack accused Brenton Tarrant during first court appearance on March 16

Man accused of killing 51 worshippers at Christchurch mosques pleads not guilty to all charges, to stand trial next May

Auckland, New Zealand - January 20, 2014: Auckland Airport at twilight on January 20, 2014. It's the largest and busiest airport in NZ with 14,829,393 passengers in the year ended November 2013.

Fog causes more than 60 domestic flight cancellations, delays at Auckland Airport