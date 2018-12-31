Man arrested after Cook Strait ferry sailings from Picton subject to bomb threat

A 33-year-old man has been arrested after Cook Strait ferry services in Picton were affected by a bomb threat.

A Bluebridge ferry (file picture). Source: istock.com

This morning, a Cook Strait ferry sailing from Picton was delayed while the bomb threat was investigated by police.

Both the Interislander and Bluebridge ferries berthed in Picton were searched.

All passengers were disembarked from both ferries.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham earlier said a third Bluebridge ferry sailing to Picton this morning would be searched if required.

He said this afternoon charges were still being considered against the man, who was expected to appear in Blenheim District Court tomorrow.

"We appreciate today's incident caused considerable disruption and distress for many," Feltham said.