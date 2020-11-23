Man arrested after Christchurch pair assaulted in their home by intruder

Police have arrested a man after an 18-year-old and their family member disturbing an intruder in their Christchurch home were assaulted.

A 31-year-old man was arrested and faces charges including aggravated burglary and assault following the incident, which occurred at an Opawa address about 3.30am on Sunday.

Returning home, the 18-year-old disturbed an intruder and was seriously assaulted.

A family member who came to help was also assaulted before the intruder fled.

Police believe the family member's intervention stopped any further injuries to the 18-year-old.

Both victims required hospital treatment.