Man arrested after being caught driving 179kmh on icy Queenstown road

A man was arrested this afternoon after being caught speeding at 179kmh in a 100kmh zone.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The 40-year-old Queenstown man was clocked speeding on SH6 near Victoria Flats Road, Gibbston Valley about 3.25pm.

Police say the man's licence has been suspended and he will appear in the Queenstown District Court on July 24 charged with driving at a dangerous speed.

The arrest comes on the back of 34 reported crashes between 6am and 1pm across Southland and Otago today due treacherous icy conditions.