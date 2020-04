A man has been arrested after he made threats to police and the public before barricading himself in an East Auckland property.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police said they were notified after 1pm of a man “acting in a disorderly manner” on Jeffs Road in the Auckland suburb of Flat Bush.

Police spent the afternoon on the scene at an address on Jeffs Road negotiating with the man who refused to come out.

Armed police were also on the scene as a precaution.