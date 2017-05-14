Man arrested after Auckland nightclub shooting

A 25-year-old man has been arrested after the Auckland nightclub shooting last Sunday morning that left another man in a serious condition.

A man was left in a serious condition after being shot in Manukau, Auckland this morning at a nightclub. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said the man was arrested this morning, and is to appear in the Manukau District Court facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm, and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police aren't ruling out the possibility more people could be arrested.

The 31-year-old man who was shot in the leg outside the nightclub has been released from hospital.