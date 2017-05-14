Man arrested after Auckland nightclub shooting

Source:
A 25-year-old man has been arrested after the Auckland nightclub shooting last Sunday morning that left another man in a serious condition.
Police said the man was arrested this morning, and is to appear in the Manukau District Court facing charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, discharging a firearm with intent to cause bodily harm, and the unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police aren't ruling out the possibility more people could be arrested.
The 31-year-old man who was shot in the leg outside the nightclub has been released from hospital.
Police are asking anyone with any information, or who saw a fight between two groups about 2.30am Sunday to contact 09 261 1300 or anonymously on 0800 555 111.
