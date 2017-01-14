Man arrested after AOS callout in Auckland

A man has been arrested after police received reports of a person carrying a gun in an Auckland suburb this evening.

Police respond to reports of a person seen carrying a gun in the Auckland suburb of St Johns. Source: 1 NEWS

At 6.30pm today police were called to a St Johns Road address.

But as police arrived the man was seen leaving in a vehicle, said Inspector Jason Greenhalgh in a statement.

"Police received information that an occupant of this vehicle had run into a nearby Felton Matthew Lane apartment building."

The armed offenders squad was deployed and set up cordons around the apartment building.

"The building was evacuated and the man was not located there," said the inspector.

Inspector Jason Greenhalgh said 120 apartments were evacuated and at least 100 residents exited to a nearby Countdown.

Police were able to confirm the man's identity and he was arrested after being located at a South Auckland address.

Police have established no gun was fired or located at this stage and no injuries have been reported.