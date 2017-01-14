 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Man arrested after AOS callout in Auckland

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man has been arrested after police received reports of a person carrying a gun in an Auckland suburb this evening.

Police respond to reports of a person seen carrying a gun in the Auckland suburb of St Johns.

Source: 1 NEWS

At 6.30pm today police were called to a St Johns Road address.

But as police arrived the man was seen leaving in a vehicle, said Inspector Jason Greenhalgh in a statement.

"Police received information that an occupant of this vehicle had run into a nearby Felton Matthew Lane apartment building."

The armed offenders squad was deployed and set up cordons around the apartment building.

"The building was evacuated and the man was not located there," said the inspector.

Inspector Jason Greenhalgh said 120 apartments were evacuated and at least 100 residents exited to a nearby Countdown.

Police were able to confirm the man's identity and he was arrested after being located at a South Auckland address.

Police have established no gun was fired or located at this stage and no injuries have been reported.

Police are continuing to search the apartment building to ensure it is safe for the residents to return and inquiries into this matter are ongoing.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:32
1
Security was so tight for the All Blacks legend, the airspace above the Wanaka venue was deemed a no fly zone.

Wedding of the year: Security guards use umbrellas, jackets to stop media capturing McCaw wedding

00:13
2
The bodies were found following information provided to police by family members.

Two bodies found at a house in central Hawke's Bay

3

Rival gangs fight during Whakatane funeral

02:20
4
Gym clubs around the world joined in the workout, marking the 100th version of the Les Mills body pump programme.

'The world's biggest one-day workout'


5

Man arrested after AOS callout in Auckland


00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ