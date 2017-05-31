Man arrested after allegedly trying to sell stolen Lions Test tickets on Trade Me

Wellington police have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Lower Hutt man with receiving stolen All Blacks vs Lions Test tickets.

Police believe the tickets were stolen from a letterbox at a Wellington residential address when they were delivered in early May.

After the man allegedly received the tickets, a family member attempted to sell them on Trade Me, and the incident was then reported to police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee of the Wellington CIB said "A big thanks to the person who alerted Police.

"Because of their assistance we have been able to hold the alleged offender to account."

Police say they worked closely with NZ Rugby in relation to this incident, and they provided valuable assistance with the investigation.

"This prosecution sends a clear message to our community that we will continue to actively focus on preventing crime throughout the DHL New Zealand Lions Series by targeting offenders and keeping our visitors safe," says Detective Senior Sergeant McKee.